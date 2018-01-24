Zayn Malik Hits the Recording Studio as Gigi Hadid Leaves Town

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are one busy couple!

The 25-year-old “PILLOWTALK” singer and the 22-year-old model were spotted stepping out separately on Wednesday (January 24) in New York City.

Zayn looked dapper in a brown suit with a stylish matching coat and dress shoes, later changing into a black furry coat as he spent some time working on his new music at the studio.

Gigi, meanwhile, kept it casual in a short black sweatshirt, black and white jacket, matching pants, shiny black boots, and a colorful bag as she left her apartment and headed to her departing flight at JFK Airport.

That same day, her sister Bella Hadid looked chic in a black turtleneck, leather jacket, matching pants, pointy heels, a red purse, and thin red glasses as she did some shopping in Paris, France, during Fashion Week.

Zayn stuck his tongue out for a silly pic with a fan, and Bella posed for a fun photo with the paparazzi! See all of the pics in our gallery.

