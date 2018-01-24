Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 9:01 pm

Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 4 Spoilers!

Who Got Eliminated on 'Amazing Race' 2018? Week 4 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The Amazing Race is back!

The long-running show’s 30th season kicked off on January 13 with 11 teams beginning in New York City’s Washington Square Park.

This week, the 9 remaining teams learn they must head to Saint-Tropez, France.

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Amazing Race…

The teams learn that Place Des Lices is the Pit Stop, but they have another Head-to-Head: a game of Pétanque, which the teams will play until a team is eliminated.

Alex & Conor, the IndyCar drivers, come in as Team No. 1, and they each win $5,000.

The final game of Pétanque is between Cedric & Shawn, the former NBA players, and Lucas & Brittany, the dating lifeguards.

Brittany & Lucas are victorious in the end and come in as Team No. 8.

Cedric & Shawn Eliminated
