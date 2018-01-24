Wed, 24 January 2018 at 6:39 pm

Troye Sivan & Boyfriend Jacob Bixenman Step Out in NYC

Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman coupled up for a stroll in the Big Apple!

The 22-year-old “The Good Side” singer and his boyfriend were spotted heading out of The Bowery Hotel on Wednesday (January 24) in New York City.

Troye sported a black sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, black shoes, a backwards newsboy cap, and a dark pair of Ray-Bans.

He stopped to snap some pics with fans waiting outside the building.

That same day, Troye was seen holding a couple bouquets of flowers before throwing them in the trash.

Troye made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend and has also been sharing his new music in an intimate setting with some lucky fans. See his tweet below.

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Jacob Bixenman, Troye Sivan

  • http://eternalozzie.com/ eternalozzie

    too cute.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    Who knew he was a homosexual ?