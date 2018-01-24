Troye Sivan & Boyfriend Jacob Bixenman Step Out in NYC

Troye Sivan and Jacob Bixenman coupled up for a stroll in the Big Apple!

The 22-year-old “The Good Side” singer and his boyfriend were spotted heading out of The Bowery Hotel on Wednesday (January 24) in New York City.

Troye sported a black sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, black shoes, a backwards newsboy cap, and a dark pair of Ray-Bans.

He stopped to snap some pics with fans waiting outside the building.

That same day, Troye was seen holding a couple bouquets of flowers before throwing them in the trash.

Troye made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend and has also been sharing his new music in an intimate setting with some lucky fans. See his tweet below.

Spent the eve yesterday hanging out w a bunch of you guys in a hotel room in NYC last night playing new music n talking about life and all of our plans n it was so special. Love you guys and definitely wanna do this more ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/x0tjmymg32 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 24, 2018

