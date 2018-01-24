Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Are Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 11:52 pm

Rita Ora Goes Cowgirl Chic on Date Night with Boyfriend Andrew Watt

Rita Ora Goes Cowgirl Chic on Date Night with Boyfriend Andrew Watt

Rita Ora heads to dinner with boyfriend Andrew Watt on Tuesday night (January 23) in New York City.

The 27-year-old singer rocked a cowboy hat and leather chaps for her night out on the town with her boyfriend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

Earlier that night, Rita was spotted wearing red-lensed sunglasses while Andrew rocked bright pink sweats as they arrived back in NYC after she attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris.

Also pictured inside: Rita wearing an all black workout outfit and fanny pack as she headed to the gym on Wednesday (January 24) in NYC.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 01
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 02
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 03
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 04
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 05
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 06
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 07
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 08
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 09
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 10
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 11
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 12
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 13
rita ora goes cowgirl chic on date night with andrew watt 14

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Andrew Watt, Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr