Rita Ora Goes Cowgirl Chic on Date Night with Boyfriend Andrew Watt
Rita Ora heads to dinner with boyfriend Andrew Watt on Tuesday night (January 23) in New York City.
The 27-year-old singer rocked a cowboy hat and leather chaps for her night out on the town with her boyfriend.
Earlier that night, Rita was spotted wearing red-lensed sunglasses while Andrew rocked bright pink sweats as they arrived back in NYC after she attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris.
Also pictured inside: Rita wearing an all black workout outfit and fanny pack as she headed to the gym on Wednesday (January 24) in NYC.