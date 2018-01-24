Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 8:39 pm

Pharrell Williams Meets Ellen DeGeneres' Favorite Kid Trainer & Performs With N.E.R.D on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Pharrell Williams Meets Ellen DeGeneres' Favorite Kid Trainer & Performs With N.E.R.D on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Pharrell Williams is getting some motivation from an 11-year-old!

The 44-year-old “Happy” superstar appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (January 25).

During his appearance, Pharrell spoke about working on Justin Timberlake‘s Man Of The Woods, as well as making the first N.E.R.D. album in seven years, and revealed that dying his hair green is what got him ready to record with his band again!

He also opened up about having triplets, and how they are as they’ve grown up.

Plus, Ellen introduces Pharrell to 11-year-old fitness expert and motivational speaker Demarjay Smith, who is featured on N.E.R.D’s song “Secret Life of Tigers.”

Ellen also surprises Demarjay by telling him he will be her correspondent for a second time at the NBA All-Star Game next month where Pharrell and N.E.R.D are headlining.

Later on, N.E.R.D put on their first performance in 14 years on Ellen with “Lemon.” Watch below!
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Demarjay Smith, N.E.R.D, Pharrell Williams

