Wed, 24 January 2018 at 7:05 pm
Natalie Portman Hits the Hard Court for a Tennis Match!
Natalie Portman is improving her tennis skills!
The 36-year-old actress was spotted hitting the hard court for a tennis match with a friend on Wednesday (January 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.
Natalie worked on improving her forehand and backhand form while playing the game against her friend. And it looked like she had a great time while playing!
She’s got a fun-filled February to look forward to: she’ll be hosting Saturday Night Live again, alongside musical guest Dua Lipa. We can’t wait to watch!
