Wed, 24 January 2018 at 7:05 pm

Natalie Portman Hits the Hard Court for a Tennis Match!

Natalie Portman is improving her tennis skills!

The 36-year-old actress was spotted hitting the hard court for a tennis match with a friend on Wednesday (January 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie worked on improving her forehand and backhand form while playing the game against her friend. And it looked like she had a great time while playing!

She’s got a fun-filled February to look forward to: she’ll be hosting Saturday Night Live again, alongside musical guest Dua Lipa. We can’t wait to watch!
Photos: BACKGRID, WENN.com
Posted to: Natalie Portman

