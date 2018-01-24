'Murphy Brown' Revival Set at CBS, Candice Bergen Returning!

The classic hit show Murphy Brown is returning to TV with Candice Bergen attached to reprise her title role!

If you don’t know, the show ran from 1988 to 1998 with Candice starring as Murphy, an investigative journalist and TV anchor.

It was announced today that CBS has given the show a 13 episode commitment for the 2018-2019 broadcast season. CBS added that the show “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Other network shows that have been revived recently include NBC’s Will & Grace and ABC’s Roseanne.

ARE YOU EXCITED for the return of Murphy Brown?