Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Are Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 4:44 pm

'Murphy Brown' Revival Set at CBS, Candice Bergen Returning!

'Murphy Brown' Revival Set at CBS, Candice Bergen Returning!

The classic hit show Murphy Brown is returning to TV with Candice Bergen attached to reprise her title role!

If you don’t know, the show ran from 1988 to 1998 with Candice starring as Murphy, an investigative journalist and TV anchor.

It was announced today that CBS has given the show a 13 episode commitment for the 2018-2019 broadcast season. CBS added that the show “returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.”

Other network shows that have been revived recently include NBC’s Will & Grace and ABC’s Roseanne.

ARE YOU EXCITED for the return of Murphy Brown?
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Posted to: Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr
  • namers

    No! X Files: not so good; Rosanne? RME, etc.

    Is there no originality in Hollywood anymore?

  • Curt Noydb

    Its offical. Creativity in Hollywood has died.

  • tom

    There is but nobody wants to take the risk, it’s up to us to say no to the revivals, reboots whatever they wanna call it

  • Ram

    they wont stop making remakes and reboots if people keep tuning in. the only way for the entertainment industry to start having to make original material, is for them to lose money and not attract an audience w/these repeats. Money talks for these people – they don’t care about quality, they care about people tuning in to make money. if people would stop watching this crap, then we would have change. as long as stupid people keep tuning in to reboots, or paying to see remakes/reboot films, then the original material will never come. their attitude? ‘if it aint broke, dont fix it’ – only losing money will make them change. the only reason transformers movies still exist is bc people are stupid enough to keep them making money. change doesnt happen until money is lost.

  • moody

    Nope. Reboots, remakes, prequels, sequels ad nauseum.

  • Chris Engelke

    For every One Day at a Time and Will and Grace there are 10 Dynasty and Dallas.