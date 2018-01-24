Meghan Trainor & Fiance Daryl Sabara Are All Smiles in NYC!

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara couldn’t stop smiling as they left their hotel today!

The 24-year-old singer and the Spy Kids actor, 25 – who got engaged last month – were spotted stepping out on Wednesday (January 24) in New York City.

Megan wore an all-black ensemble including lace-up boots, as well as a powder blue coat. She styled her hair into a high ponytail.

Daryl also went for an all-dark look as he carried their bags out.

The day before, the two also coupled up as she headed to her appearance on the Today show.

Meghan rocked a long, furry denim jacket with knee-high black and brown heeled boots, and Daryl sweetly put his arm around her waist as they walked.

During the show, Meghan was presented with a trophy in honor of “All About That Bass” going diamond!

