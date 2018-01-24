Mariah Carey Dresses in Camouflage for a Night on the Town in NYC!

Mariah Carey is serving a camouflage look in the city!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse vocal powerhouse was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (January 24) in New York City.

Mariah opted for a camo dress as she headed out for a solo night on the town in the Big Apple. Fun fact: “Camouflage” is also the name of a song on Mariah‘s most recent album!

Days before, Mariah got her loyal fans, the Lambily, excited with a fun photo inside of a recording studio. We can’t wait to hear what’s next!