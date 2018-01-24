Lady Gaga Teases a Sneak Peek of 'Joanne' Piano Version - Watch Now!
Lady Gaga just gave her Little Monsters a surprise!
The 31-year-old “A-Yo” pop superstar riled up her fans on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) with a mysterious tweet.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga
“I have a surprise. #Joanne,” she wrote.
She then revealed the exciting news: she’s releasing a piano version of “Joanne,” the title track of her latest studio album – and she donated to The Lupus Research Alliance in her late aunt’s honor!
“Sneak Peek: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) Piano Version #Joanne #music #video The@LupusResearch Alliance is receiving a donation in honor of Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Please consider a donation to this tremendous organization,” Gaga wrote.
Check it out below!
Sneak Peek:
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) Piano Version #Joanne #music #video
The@LupusResearch Alliance is receiving a donation in honor of Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Please consider a donation to this tremendous organization. pic.twitter.com/FGfYszyZu4
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 24, 2018