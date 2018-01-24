Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 5:54 pm

Lady Gaga Teases a Sneak Peek of 'Joanne' Piano Version - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga just gave her Little Monsters a surprise!

The 31-year-old “A-Yo” pop superstar riled up her fans on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) with a mysterious tweet.

“I have a surprise. #Joanne,” she wrote.

She then revealed the exciting news: she’s releasing a piano version of “Joanne,” the title track of her latest studio album – and she donated to The Lupus Research Alliance in her late aunt’s honor!

“Sneak Peek: Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?) Piano Version #Joanne #music #video The@LupusResearch Alliance is receiving a donation in honor of Joanne Stefani Germanotta. Please consider a donation to this tremendous organization,” Gaga wrote.

Check it out below!
Photos: Twitter: @ladygaga
Posted to: Lady Gaga

  • Arx

    You made a mistake in the article. Lady Gaga is 51 years old.

  • Dieter from Sprockets

    A complete fraud

  • Kuntilanak

    Excellent rendition. But I hope she will perform an upbeat song for tomorrow’s Grammy!!!!