Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 6:32 pm

Kourtney Kardashian is flaunting her assets – and her chips and guacamole!

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star posted a hot photo of her bikini body on her Instagram on Wednesday (January 24).

“Guac is extra,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Kourtney and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima just touched back down in Los Angeles after vacationing together in Mexico. And it looks like they had a fun time together!

Pictured below: Kourtney and Younes touch down at LAX on Tuesday (January 23) in Los Angeles.
