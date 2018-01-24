Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!
Kim Kardashian‘s already planning to have her fourth child? Not so fast, according to Kim.
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star, who just welcomed her third child with Kanye West earlier in January, shut down a rumor on Wednesday night (January 24).
“Kim Kardashian ‘has already asked her gestational carrier if she wants to carry another baby,’” the Daily Mail reported in a headline earlier on Wednesday.
“Fake news,” she clapped back on Twitter.
Kim has three children with Kanye: North, 4, Saint, 2, and her newest addition, Chicago.
fake news https://t.co/fDgVpXO8at
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 25, 2018