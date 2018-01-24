Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Top Stories
Kim Kardashian‘s already planning to have her fourth child? Not so fast, according to Kim.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star, who just welcomed her third child with Kanye West earlier in January, shut down a rumor on Wednesday night (January 24).

Kim Kardashian ‘has already asked her gestational carrier if she wants to carry another baby,’” the Daily Mail reported in a headline earlier on Wednesday.

“Fake news,” she clapped back on Twitter.

Kim has three children with Kanye: North, 4, Saint, 2, and her newest addition, Chicago.

Check out the tweet below!
