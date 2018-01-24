Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Dua Lipa & More Music Stars Will Wear White Roses in Support of #TimesUp at Grammys 2018

Halsey, Dua Lipa, Kelly Clarkson and more music stars will wear white roses in support of the #TimesUp movement at this Sunday’s (January 28) 2018 Grammys.

The show of solidarity was planned by Roc Nation’s Meg Harkins and Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records’ Karen Rait, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The decision to wear white roses was plotted during a dinner in New York City on Monday (January 22) with a dozen other women in music, calling themselves Voices in Entertainment.

The white rose is meant to be symbolic, as suffragettes also wore white during their protests.

Cyndi Lauper, Rapsody, Rita Ora, Tom Morello and more plan to participate.

“It’s very important that we stay on their message. The amount of work they have been able to do in just three short weeks is inspiring,” says Karen.

“It is an important conversation politically in our country and it’s also a conversation we need to have internally with our artists and our companies. We need to say if anyone is feeling like they’re being discriminated against and they don’t feel safe in their workplace, they have people who will support them,” says Meg.