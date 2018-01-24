Kanye West Gets Some Work Done in New York City

Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 10:30 pm

Kanye West greets fans waiting outside of his hotel on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) in New York City.

The 40-year-old rapper and fashion designer kept things casual in a black hoodie and puffer jacket as he spent his day heading to a couple of meetings.

Earlier that day, it was reported that Kanye and wife Kim Kardashian are already planning for baby number four after they welcomed daughter Chicago last week.

According to the report, Kim and Kanye have already asked their surrogate to carry another baby for them.
