Kaia Gerber Rocks the Runway During 'Valentino' Paris Fashion Week Show

Kaia Gerber strut her stuff in another huge show during Paris Fashion Week!

The 16-year-old model made her way down the runway during the Valentino Spring Summer 2018 Show on Wednesday (January 24) in Paris, France.

Kaia touched down in Paris last week with her mom Cindy Crawford and has since walked in several major shows.

Yesterday, Kaia walked for Chanel, in her first couture show ever!

“Sweet as a cupcake! Congrats on your debut couture show with @CHANELOfficial today @KaiaGerber!” Cindy wrote on her Instagram.