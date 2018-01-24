Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes on a Morning Walk After Completing Her Last Day of Chemotherapy!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus looks like she’s doing amazing!

The Veep actress was spotted taking a morning walk with a friend on Wednesday (January 24) in Los Angeles.

Julia completed her last day of chemotherapy earlier in January, which was celebrated by an adorably silly video made by her sons.

She also just won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, although she did not attend the ceremony.

And in even more encouraging news, she’s set to return to the set of Veep to begin filming in August!