Gal Gadot & Ashley Graham Stun at Revlon's 'Live Boldly' Campaign Launch

Gal Gadot and Ashley Graham both looked gorgeous at the launch of Revlon‘s “Live Boldly” campaign!

The 32-year-old Wonder Woman star and the 30-year-old model hit the red carpet at the event held on Wednesday (January 24) at Skylight Modern in New York City.

Gal wore a plunging black gown with a sheer skirt, completing her look with bold red lips and a matching manicure.

Ashley turned heads in an off-the-shoulder black and purple gown, styling her long locks into waves.

They were joined by fellow Revlon ambassadors Raquel Zimmerman, Adwoa Aboah, and Imaan Hammam. See all of the fun red carpet moments in our gallery!

FYI: Gal is wearing a Mugler outfit, Gianvito Rossi heels, and Borgioni earrings.

Also pictured inside: Gal leaving her hotel in a long black coat earlier in the night.

10+ pictures inside of Gal Gadot, Ashley Graham, and more at the event…