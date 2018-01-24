Wed, 24 January 2018 at 4:58 pm
Flava Flav Attacked in Las Vegas Casino
- Flava Flav was beat down while in a Las Vegas casino – TMZ
- Logan Paul has returned from his break after his controversial video – Just Jared Jr
- Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted holding hands amid dating rumors – DListed
- Macaulay Culkin says he is fiercely protective of Paris Jackson – TooFab
- Elton John is retiring from touring – Towleroad
- Bella Thorne feels like she gets hate for everything she says – J-14
