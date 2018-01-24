Elton John Shines at Farewell Tour Announcement in NYC

Elton John is all smiles as he gives a performance on stage during his press event on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) at the Gotham Hall in New York City.

The 70-year-old entertainer chatted with Anderson Cooper during the event to announce his three-year long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” Elton said. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

It was also announced that Gucci will exclusively be designing the entire wardrobe for the tour.

Tickets for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour go on sale starting on February 2, 2018.

FYI: Elton is wearing a Gucci suit.

