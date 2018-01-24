Wed, 24 January 2018 at 11:10 pm

Elton John Shines at Farewell Tour Announcement in NYC

Elton John Shines at Farewell Tour Announcement in NYC

Elton John is all smiles as he gives a performance on stage during his press event on Wednesday afternoon (January 24) at the Gotham Hall in New York City.

The 70-year-old entertainer chatted with Anderson Cooper during the event to announce his three-year long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elton John

“Performing live fuels me and I’m ecstatic and humbled to continue to play to audiences across the globe,” Elton said. “I plan to bring the passion and creativity that has entertained my fans for decades to my final tour. After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road. I need to dedicate more time to raising my children.”

It was also announced that Gucci will exclusively be designing the entire wardrobe for the tour.

Tickets for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour go on sale starting on February 2, 2018.

FYI: Elton is wearing a Gucci suit.

15+ pictures inside of Elton John giving the announcement…
Just Jared on Facebook
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 01
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 02
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 03
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 04
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 05
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 06
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 07
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 08
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 09
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 10
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 11
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 12
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 13
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 14
elton john shines at farewell tour announcement in new york city 15

Photos: Getty, Shuttershock
Posted to: Anderson Cooper, Elton John

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr