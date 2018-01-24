Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Are Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 9:54 pm

Ed O'Neill Has the Worst Celebrity Recognition Skills Ever - Watch Now!

Ed O'Neill Has the Worst Celebrity Recognition Skills Ever - Watch Now!

Don’t count on Ed O’Neill to tell you when a famous person is nearby!

The 71-year-old Modern Family star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ed O’Neill

During his appearance, Ed brought chips, salsa and guacamole to celebrate Ellen’s upcoming 60th birthday.

He also talked about how bad he is at recognizing celebrities out of context, and shared some hilarious stories about meeting Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift!

He also opened up about Modern Family most likely coming to an end next season, and how he doesn’t have a plan for what’s next. Plus, someone almost beat him for the role. Find out who!


Ed O’Neill Has the Worst Celebrity Recognition Skills Ever
Just Jared on Facebook
ed oneill ellen 2018 01
ed oneill ellen 2018 02
ed oneill ellen 2018 03
ed oneill ellen 2018 04

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ed O'Neill, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • What happened to Cristiano Ronaldo's face?! - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is opening up about life as an engaged woman - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out which Real Housewives of Orange County star just quit - TooFab
  • Last year's Oscars Movie of the Year mishap still haunts Jimmy Kimmel - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maia Mitchell has some info about The Fosters spinoff - Just Jared Jr