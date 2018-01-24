Ed O'Neill Has the Worst Celebrity Recognition Skills Ever - Watch Now!

Don’t count on Ed O’Neill to tell you when a famous person is nearby!

The 71-year-old Modern Family star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (January 25).

During his appearance, Ed brought chips, salsa and guacamole to celebrate Ellen’s upcoming 60th birthday.

He also talked about how bad he is at recognizing celebrities out of context, and shared some hilarious stories about meeting Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift!

He also opened up about Modern Family most likely coming to an end next season, and how he doesn’t have a plan for what’s next. Plus, someone almost beat him for the role. Find out who!



Ed O’Neill Has the Worst Celebrity Recognition Skills Ever