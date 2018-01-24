Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2018 at 5:44 pm

Dylan O'Brien & 'Maze Runner' Co-Stars Pose at Paris Premiere

Dylan O'Brien & 'Maze Runner' Co-Stars Pose at Paris Premiere

Dylan O’Brien and his Maze Runner: The Death Cure co-stars stepped out for the premiere in Paris, France!

The 26-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the event held at Le Grand Rex on Wednesday (January 24).

He looked sharp in a dark blue checked suit.

Dylan was joined by the film’s other stars Kaya Scodelario and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, as well as director Wes Ball.

On Monday, Dylan rocked a more casual look for the UK premiere in London, England.

The Death Cure, the third and final movie in the popular franchise, hits theaters this Friday!

Also pictured inside: Dylan arriving at the Gare du Nord train station in Paris that same day. He carried his favorite pillow as he was greeted by a crowd of fans.

FYI: Kaya is wearing Preen.

15+ pictures inside of Dylan O’Brien and more at the premiere…

Credit: PacificCoastNewsOnline, Getty; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dylan O'Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Wes Ball

