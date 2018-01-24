David Schwimmer Stars in Secret Skittles Super Bowl Ad - Watch Now!

The Super Bowl commercials are rolling in – and David Schwimmer is the latest celebrity to appear in one of the upcoming ads!

The 51-year-old Friends actor stars in the new Skittles Super Bowl ad, appearing in four 15-second teasers for what will be the multi-million dollar commercial airing on February 4. Except…only one person will see it.

That’s right: Skittles will only show the final footage to one person: a teenager named Marcos Menendez from Canoga Park, California.

“The highly exclusive ad will not be leaked to the public, and no, this is not a joke. The ad will be revealed to Marcos on Super Bowl Sunday on Skittles’ Facebook page. Menendez’s reaction is the only thing the public will be able to view on Facebook and no one else besides him will ever see the ad, not even Schwimmer,” says the company.

Watch all the teasers below! Which one do you think is the real one?