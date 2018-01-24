Dakota Fanning Gets Back to the NYU Grind After SAG Awards in LA

Dakota Fanning is back in the Big Apple after attending the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles!

The 23-year-old The Alienist actress was spotted heading to NYU’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study on Tuesday (January 23) in New York City.

She wore a long, furry cream coat with brown details, along with a white shirt, rolled-up blue jeans, and white sneakers, accessorizing with a pair of clear shades and a dark green purse.

Dakota stayed busy with her phone and listened to her headphones as she walked.

The day before, Dakota rocked a purple velour tracksuit with her embroidered initials, matching sunglasses, white sneakers, and the same bag as she caught her flight out of LAX Airport.

ICYMI, Dakota and Millie Bobby Brown shared the cutest red carpet moment at the SAG Awards.