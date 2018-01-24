Christina Aguilera Watches Erika Jayne Perform 'Fighter' on 'Lip Sync Battle' - Watch!

Erika Jayne is performing Christina Aguilera‘s “Fighter” on Lip Sync Battle. So who better to be in attendance than…Christina herself?

The 37-year-old Stripped pop icon will appear on Thursday’s episode (January 25) of Lip Sync Battle, where she watches on as both the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Taye Diggs perform some of her classic hits in a fierce competition.

“I’m a fighter, she’s a fighter, we’re all fighters,” Erika said of the performance.

Watch a preview of Erika‘s performance on Lip Sync Battle below!