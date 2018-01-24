Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Is Already Planning to Have a Fourth Child? See Her Response!

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Bikini Body With a Cheeky Pic!

Are Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Planning to Have Fourth Child?

Wed, 24 January 2018 at 8:02 pm

Christina Aguilera Watches Erika Jayne Perform 'Fighter' on 'Lip Sync Battle' - Watch!

Erika Jayne is performing Christina Aguilera‘s “Fighter” on Lip Sync Battle. So who better to be in attendance than…Christina herself?

The 37-year-old Stripped pop icon will appear on Thursday’s episode (January 25) of Lip Sync Battle, where she watches on as both the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Taye Diggs perform some of her classic hits in a fierce competition.

“I’m a fighter, she’s a fighter, we’re all fighters,” Erika said of the performance.

Watch a preview of Erika‘s performance on Lip Sync Battle below!
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, Erika Jayne

