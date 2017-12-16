Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie is joined by her kids while attending the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards on Friday night (December 15) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 42-year-old Oscar-winning actress and activist got all dressed up for the black tie event and her kids looked great in their outfits too!

Angelina was joined by Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Knox, 9.

The event honored the winners of the 22nd Annual UNCA Awards “for the best print, broadcast and electronic media coverage of the United Nations, U.N. agencies and field operations.”

Angelina was honored with the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year prize. Watch her speech below!