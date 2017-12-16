Alyssa Milano Writes Open Letter to Matt Damon About Sexual Misconduct
Alyssa Milano is speaking out to respond to Matt Damon‘s latest comments on sexual misconduct.
The Oscar-winning star recently gave an interview in which he said that he believes “there’s a spectrum of behavior… There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”
Matt‘s ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver is one of the many people who have slammed his comments and now Alyssa is adding her thoughts.
“Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro. We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous,” Alyssa began her open letter on Twitter.
Dear Matt Damon,
It’s the micro that makes the macro.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017
We are in a “culture of outrage” because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017
I have been a victim of each component of the sexual assault spectrum of which you speak. They all hurt. And they are all connected to a patriarchy intertwined with normalized, accepted–even welcomed– misogyny.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017
We are not outraged because someone grabbed our asses in a picture. We are outraged because we were made to feel this was normal. We are outraged because we have been gaslighted. We are outraged because we were silenced for so long.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017
There are different stages of cancer. Some more treatable than others. But it’s still cancer.
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017
Sexual harassment, misconduct, assault and violence is a systemic disease. The tumor is being cut out right now with no anesthesia. Please send flowers. #MeToo
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2017