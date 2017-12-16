Top Stories
Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Sat, 16 December 2017 at 12:45 am

Alyssa Milano Writes Open Letter to Matt Damon About Sexual Misconduct

Alyssa Milano is speaking out to respond to Matt Damon‘s latest comments on sexual misconduct.

The Oscar-winning star recently gave an interview in which he said that he believes “there’s a spectrum of behavior… There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

Matt‘s ex-girlfriend Minnie Driver is one of the many people who have slammed his comments and now Alyssa is adding her thoughts.

“Dear Matt Damon, It’s the micro that makes the macro. We are in a ‘culture of outrage’ because the magnitude of rage is, in fact, overtly outrageous. And it is righteous,” Alyssa began her open letter on Twitter.

Read all of the tweets below!
