Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Snuggle on the Couch in Gigi's Belated Happy Birthday Post!
Gigi Hadid is giving us all the BFF feels in her belated birthday post to Taylor Swift, who turned 28 this week.
The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday (December 15) to share her tribute (two days late, but she had a really good explanation).
“A belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart,” Gigi captioned the slideshow below. “HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T @taylorswift , you know I love you beyond. You make me so proud ! ❤️✨.”
The new photos feature Taylor and Gigi cuddling up together for a selfie and a mirror pic while hanging out on the couch together.
Love these two!