Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 6:30 pm

Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Snuggle on the Couch in Gigi's Belated Happy Birthday Post!

Taylor Swift & Gigi Hadid Snuggle on the Couch in Gigi's Belated Happy Birthday Post!

Gigi Hadid is giving us all the BFF feels in her belated birthday post to Taylor Swift, who turned 28 this week.

The 22-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday (December 15) to share her tribute (two days late, but she had a really good explanation).

“A belated wish to an incredible friend, a brilliant mind, a huge heart,” Gigi captioned the slideshow below. “HAPPIEST BIRTH[week] my T @taylorswift , you know I love you beyond. You make me so proud ! ❤️✨.”

The new photos feature Taylor and Gigi cuddling up together for a selfie and a mirror pic while hanging out on the couch together.

Love these two!

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • la petite bonnieux

    Ugh she’s bringing back her squad