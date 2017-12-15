Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 9:22 pm

SNL's Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo of Hillary Clinton's Face

SNL's Pete Davidson Debuts New Tattoo of Hillary Clinton's Face

Pete Davidson is sharing a photo of his new ink, a tribute to Hillary Clinton!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live actor even got a response from Hillary herself after posting a photo of the tattoo.

“Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe 💙,” Pete captioned the pic.

Hillary commented, “Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years. But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend.”

  • StopBeingOffendedDERP

    Wow, biggest idiot around. #InsurancePolicy #Strzok #Hillary Someone’s going down.

  • ✮𝒜𝓋𝒶✮

    Ok

  • Ash

    And the award for idiot of the year goes to……

  • Vanity

    this is funnier than SNL could ever be.

  • Spasmolytic

    Loser.

  • Sansa Squad

    wtf this is so sweet?? also it’s nice to see him so healthy, happy, and sober :’)