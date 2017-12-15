Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct

Minnie Driver is speaking out in response to Matt Damon‘s latest comments about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

The two actors worked together on the Oscar-winning movie Good Will Hunting and they also dated for a year back in the late 90s.

In a new interview with ABC News, Matt said, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary… I do believe there’s a spectrum of behavior… There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”

“God God, SERIOUSLY?” Minnie tweeted along with a link to the article.

Click inside to read all of her tweets on the subject…

Read the rest of her tweets below.
  • 777

    He said more than that. He said that what Franken did was just a bad joke. He also said that Rape and child molestation is criminal, everything else is just morally wrong. No, sexual assault is also a crime.
    There is a spectrum of behavior, but labelling everything that isn’t rape as a bad joke is enabling the molesters, and just plain stupid.

  • ugh

    thank you

  • cafeast

    Why are this guy and his vile disgusting BFF still considered Hwood moviestars & heavyweights?
    Between the two of them, they have more critical and commercial failures than any other Hwood duo. They are minimally talented, only good at kissing ass, and continue to embarrass themselves only to follow it w/ lame apologies like little bitches.
    Can’t we find some other vacuous tall guy with brown hair and short garden gnome-looking guy w/ shit blond hair to replace these imbeciles that are younger, hotter, more talented, and do not f- actually the nanny behind their wives’ back?

  • Amber

    Well said.

  • disqus_KwgiMZNJ54

    We thought Matt Damon was the good guy. Turns out, he was just the quiet one.

  • Vanity

    He is part of the problem, like most men because this is the way they think.

  • Shlomo Teittleman

    Damon is a creep

  • rosaryblue

    There definitely is a spectrum. A joke is a joke. Bad jokes exist, menacing jokes exist too. But jokes can heighten into harassment. Jokes are not rape and people need to keep the difference separate. I know this and I’m open to hearing public commentary on it but just not from Matt Damon. Whose bestie is Ben and Harvey.