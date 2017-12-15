Minnie Driver Slams Her Ex Matt Damon's New Comments on Sexual Misconduct
Minnie Driver is speaking out in response to Matt Damon‘s latest comments about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.
The two actors worked together on the Oscar-winning movie Good Will Hunting and they also dated for a year back in the late 90s.
In a new interview with ABC News, Matt said, “I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories and it’s totally necessary… I do believe there’s a spectrum of behavior… There’s a difference between patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated.”
“God God, SERIOUSLY?” Minnie tweeted along with a link to the article.
God God, SERIOUSLY? https://t.co/NDZFrLDXil
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017
There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks..
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017
Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising)
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017
Look , weather you’re joking or not – women being worried about weather powerful men in my industry will still give them work if they speak up is part of the bloody problem.
— Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017