Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:04 pm

Mel B's Divorce from Stephen Belafonte Has Been Finalized

Mel B's Divorce from Stephen Belafonte Has Been Finalized

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte‘s divorce has been finalized, nine months after they split.

The former couple will share custody of their six-year-old daughter Madison and they will split the profits from the sale of their home in Los Angeles.

Mel will be paying Stephen $15,000 a month for the next three years, which amounts to $540,000 in spousal support.

After filing for divorce in March, Mel was granted a restraining order against Stephen, who she alleged abused her throughout their marriage. Their split has been very public and in the headlines throughout the past year.
