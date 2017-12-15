Kristin Chenoweth Joins Andrea Bocelli for Special Concerts at Madison Square Garden!

Kristin Chenoweth gives Andrea Bocelli a big hug after singing with him on stage at Madison Square Garden this week in New York City.

The Tony-winning entertainer was Andrea‘s special guest for his NYC shows on Wednesday and Thursday (December 13 and 14). She joined him for a duet of “The Prayer” and also went solo on “Upon This Rock.”

“This week I get to perform two shows with @AndreaBocelliOfficial. Not only that, we’re playing at @TheGarden?! I MUST be dreaming. Life is a beautiful thing,” Kristin wrote on Instagram.

“Last night was a dream come true. I can’t believe I get to do it all over again tonight… 💕,” she added with the below video on Thursday.

You can also see Kristin perform with Andrea on February 9 in Charlotte, February 11 in Miami, and February 14 in Tampa.