Fri, 15 December 2017 at 8:04 pm

Justin Bieber Takes on Invisible Box Challenge While Shirtless - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber Takes on Invisible Box Challenge While Shirtless - Watch Now!

Justin Bieber tried out the Invisible Box Challenge!

The 23-year-old “Sorry” singer shared a video of himself tackling the latest viral trend while shirtless on his Instagram Story on Friday (December 15).

The goal is to imagine a box in front of you and film yourself stepping on top of it.

Justin whistles throughout the clip as he nails the feat.

Watch below!

ICYMI, watch Justin decorate his Christmas tree while shirtless as well.
