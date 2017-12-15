Top Stories
Angelina Jolie &amp; Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Get Dressed Up for Black Tie Event!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child - See Her Baby Bump!

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

20 Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Date Has an Interesting Past!

Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:23 pm

Chris Brown Surprises a Teacher in Atlanta, Donates $50,000 to Her School!

Chris Brown Surprises a Teacher in Atlanta, Donates $50,000 to Her School!

Chris Brown wraps his arm around a deserving schoolteacher while making a surprise appearance at Columbia Middle School on Friday (December 15) in Decatur, Georgia.

The 28-year-old singer presented the school, located right outside of Atlanta, with a $50,000 donation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Brown

That same day, Chris released a deluxe version of his Heartbreak on a Full Moon album, titled Cuffing Season – 12 Days of Christmas.

Chris released 12 new songs for his fans as a special holiday gift. There are now 57 songs in total on the album.
Just Jared on Facebook
chris brown surprises a teacher in atlanta 01
chris brown surprises a teacher in atlanta 02
chris brown surprises a teacher in atlanta 03
chris brown surprises a teacher in atlanta 04
chris brown surprises a teacher in atlanta 05

Credit: Paras Griffin; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Mario Batali has officially been fired from The Chew amid sexual harassment allegations - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch might be back together with his ex girlfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Terry Bradshaw is praising Colin Kaepernick - TooFab
  • Actresses will reportedly be making a huge fashion statement at the 2018 Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hailee Steinfeld is opening up about her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Shlomo Teittleman

    the creep belongs in prison , no where near children