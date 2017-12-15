Top Stories
Fri, 15 December 2017 at 10:45 pm

Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Watched 'Last Jedi' on Opening Night!

Carrie Fisher's Dog Gary Watched 'Last Jedi' on Opening Night!

Carrie Fisher‘s dog Gary went to see a screening of the late actress’ new movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi on opening night… dressed in a BB8 costume!

Gary was at the screening with Carrie‘s former assistant and sat on her lap throughout the movie.

The beloved pet pooch’s “ears perked up every time she was on screen,” according to an ABC News reporter on the scene.

Gary‘s caretaker showed him the film’s trailer two months ago. “Just watched the new trailer of The Last Jedi and my mom looks more beautiful than ever,” the dog’s Instagram account posted.
