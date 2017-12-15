Candice Swanepoel Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child!

Candice Swanepoel has some exciting news – she is pregnant with her second child!

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel shared the news by posting a photo of herself cradling her baby bump.

“🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼 #2,” she captioned the photo below.

Candice walked in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just a few weeks ago and showed off her incredible figure on the runway and later on the red carpet.

Just today (December 15), Candice was spotted on the beach in Brazil with no signs of a baby bump. See the photos on TMZ.

Candice and her longtime partner Hermann Nicoli are the parents of a 14-month-old son Anaca.