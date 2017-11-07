Quavo Wants Migos to Join 'Lion King' Remake Cast as Hyenas!

Quavo is pitching Migos to play the three hyenas in Disney’s upcoming remake of The Lion King!

The 26-year-old hip-hop artist took to Twitter on Sunday (November 5) to ask Disney to enlist himself and fellow Migos members Takeoff and Offset.

“3 Hyenas Lions King 🙌🏾 call us 📱 @Disney,” Quavo wrote.

The superstar cast list for the Jon Favreau-directed reboot of the 1994 classic was announced last week, including Beyonce as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa (reprising his iconic original role), Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Don’t miss The Lion King when it hits theaters on July 19, 2019!