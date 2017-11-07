Jon Bernthal Premieres Marvel's 'The Punisher' Series in NYC

Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 2:09 am

Jon Bernthal is finally premiering The Punisher!

The 41-year-old actor hit the red carpet at the event for the Marvel Netflix series on Monday night (November 6) at AMC Loews 34th Street 14 in New York City.

He was joined by his co-stars including Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes, Michael Nathanson, Deborah Ann Woll and Jaime Ray Newman.

The series is based on the comic of the same name and revolves around The Punisher who discovers the truth about about injustices in New York’s criminal underworld after the death of his wife and children.

Make sure to check out the trailer for the series!

The Punisher premieres on Netflix on November 17th.

