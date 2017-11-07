Jennifer Garner Named Her Pet Chicken After a 'Mean Girls' Character

Jennifer Garner couldn’t stop smiling while heading into church over the weekend!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted soaking up the sunshine as she made inside on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.

She wore a nude-colored dress and black booties, completing her look with an oversized brown bag and gold necklace.

She was joined by her and Ben Affleck‘s kids (not pictured) – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The next day, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself walking her pet chicken, Regina George!

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be,” Jennifer captioned it. “Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.”

“Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs,” she added, along with the hashtags “She’s a nice chicken but a Mean Girl,” “Mean Girls the movie,” “I think she has a burn book,” and “Cluck cluck.”