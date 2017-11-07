Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2017 at 4:30 am

Jennifer Garner Named Her Pet Chicken After a 'Mean Girls' Character

Jennifer Garner Named Her Pet Chicken After a 'Mean Girls' Character

Jennifer Garner couldn’t stop smiling while heading into church over the weekend!

The 45-year-old actress was spotted soaking up the sunshine as she made inside on Sunday (November 5) in Los Angeles.

She wore a nude-colored dress and black booties, completing her look with an oversized brown bag and gold necklace.

She was joined by her and Ben Affleck‘s kids (not pictured) – Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

The next day, Jennifer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself walking her pet chicken, Regina George!

“If there isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be,” Jennifer captioned it. “Man, my life gets more exciting all the time.”

“Meet one of our ladies, 🐔Regina George. Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs, and kale. Regina hates….carbs,” she added, along with the hashtags “She’s a nice chicken but a Mean Girl,” “Mean Girls the movie,” “I think she has a burn book,” and “Cluck cluck.”
jennifer garner is all smiles at sunday church service 01
jennifer garner is all smiles at sunday church service 02
jennifer garner is all smiles at sunday church service 03
jennifer garner is all smiles at sunday church service 04
jennifer garner is all smiles at sunday church service 05

