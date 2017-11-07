Harvey Weinstein Hired Private Investigators to Block Accusers' Stories From Reporters (Report)

Harvey Weinstein allegedly hired intelligence agencies to spy on accusers and keep their sexual assault allegations from reaching reporters.

The claims against the 65-year-old former film executive come from an exposé from The New Yorker‘s Ronan Farrow released on Monday (November 6).

It details how Harvey hired private security agencies Kroll and Black Cube, including former Mossad operatives, to collect information on women – like Rose McGowan and Asia Argento – and journalists in an attempt to keep the allegations from going public.

Some of the work included creating “psychological profiles that sometimes focused on their personal or sexual histories.”

Former employees from Harvey‘s film enterprises and a high-ranking media editor were reportedly hired as well.

Harvey‘s spokesperson, Sallie Hofmeister, denied the report in a statement, claiming, “It is a fiction to suggest that any individuals were targeted or suppressed at any time.”