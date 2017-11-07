Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Recording Animated Role in ‘The Star’ (Video)

Gina Rodriguez is taking fans behind-the-scenes of her recording process for her upcoming animated film The Star!

The 33-year-old Jane the Virgin star stopped by BUILD Series on Monday (November 6) in New York City.

She rocked a plunging yellow silk dress and green platform boots, completing her look with a pop of red lipstick.

While discussing the difference between live acting and and recording a voice role, Gina said, "You're creating this world that people can't see, and they really have to feel through your words. So if I was - anything from - any kind of delivery I would have in Jane The Virgin, it has to be magnified to the 10th degree for The Star, just so that you really can come across - your emotion can come across in a different manner."

"So, at times it feels like you're overacting, if you will," she continued. "But it's kind of an interestingly lonely experience. You're in the booth by yourself with a..."

"I just made out with my microphone," she laughed as she accidentally hit against her mic against her lips.

Don't miss the Nativity movie The Star when it hits theaters on November 17!



FYI: Gina is wearing Christine Alcalay with Dear Frances boots and Swarovski jewelry.

