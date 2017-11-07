Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Moretz Make First Official Appearance Since Rekindling Romance

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Moretz stepped out for their first official appearance since getting back together!

The 18-year-old photographer and the 20-year-old actress co-hosted the Xbox One x VIP Event & Xbox Live Session on Monday (November 6) in New York City.

Brooklyn wore a white t-shirt, black pants, and a denim jacket with grey accents, while Chloe matched his denim look with a jean jacket, blue jeans, a black shirt, and semi-sheer black heels.

The duo made their newly rekindled romance Instagram official back in September after sparking rumors over the summer.

Liam Payne and Stranger Things‘ Caleb McLaughlin also served as co-hosts.

Also in attendance were SNL‘s Vanessa Bayer, Kyle Mooney, Leslie Jones, and Kenan Thompson.

15+ pictures inside of Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Moretz, and more at the event…