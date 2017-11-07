Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss & Martha Hunt Get Glam For CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards

Ashley Graham looked wonderful in white while attending the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards!

The 30-year-old model hit the red carpet at the annual event on Monday night (November 6) at Weylin B. Seymour in Brooklyn, New York.

Ashley was joined at the event her husband Justin Ervin as well as tons of her model pals including Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, Lais Riberio, Taylor Hill, Sara Sampaio and Hilary Rhoda.

FYI: Sara and Hilary are wearing J. Mendel. Taylor is wearing Prabal Gurung. Martha and Lais are wearing Cushnie et Ochs.

