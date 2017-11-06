Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:00 pm

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Week 8 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want spoilers from Dancing With the Stars!

Following last week’s surprise double elimination, it’s getting down to the wire on the current season of Dancing With the Stars and the competition is now down to five contestants.

Another team was sent home on Monday (November 6) and we’re getting closer and closer to the finale.

Each celeb did two dances tonight: the first, with their partner, the second, with a past DWTS contestant who joined each of the contestants and their pro partner.

At the end of the show, the scores from the night were combined with the votes from last week to determine who was to be eliminated from the competition.

Click inside to find out who went home…

Terrell Owens

Former NFL star Terrell Owens is partnered with Cheryl Burke
