Victoria Arlen Recruits Laurie Hernandez for 'DWTS' Trio Week - Watch Now!

Victoria Arlen made a special choice about who joined her team during Dancing With The Stars Trio Night!

The 23-year-old ESPN reporter and paralympian brought back fellow Olympian Laurie Hernandez to perform alongside her partner Val Chmerkovskiy during the Quaterfinals on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

Together, the trio danced a Jive to “Magic” by B.o.B and were given a score of 24 out of 30 from the judges.

Earlier in the show, Val and Victoria also perofmred an Argentine tango to “Down” by Marian Hill and were given a 24 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Victoria and Val’s other dance…

