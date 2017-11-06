Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:27 pm

Terrell Owens Teams Up With Kelly Monaco for 'DWTS' Trio Night - Watch Now!

Terrell Owens brought back a familiar face for this week’s Dancing With The Stars!

The 43-year-old former football player and his partner Cheryl Burke hit the dance floor with DWTS winner Kelly Monaco during the Quaterfinals on Monday (November 6) in Los Angeles.

The trio performed a Rumba to “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan and was awarded 27 out of 30 points from the judges.

For the couple’s other unlearned dance, they did a Charleston to “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tape Five and were given a score of 24 out of 30.

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Terrell and Cheryl’s other dance…
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Cheryl Burke, Dancing With the Stars, Kelly Monaco, Terrell Owens

