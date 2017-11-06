Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton &amp; Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:45 pm

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Sia had the best response to finding out that a paparazzi photographer was trying to make money by selling photos of her in which she has no clothes on.

The 41-year-old “Cheap Thrills” singer took to Twitter on Monday night (November 6) to share her reaction with the world.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sia

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she tweeted along with a preview of one of the images, in which she bares her bum while wearing nothing at all (see the pic here). “Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!”

ICYMI, Sia recently brought Christmas early with the premiere of her brand-new single “Santa’s Coming For Us” – listen here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sia

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sold their mansion for an insane amount of money - TMZ
  • Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams coupled up for some horseback riding - Just Jared Jr
  • Chance the Rapper called out a woman for body shaming a TV reporter - TooFab
  • Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to discredit accusers - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello explains why she doesn't go by her real first name Karla - Just Jared Jr