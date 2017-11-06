Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2017 at 9:32 pm

Nicki Minaj & Teyana Taylor Slay in All Black at CFDA/Vogue Fashion Awards

Nicki Minaj rocked leather and lace to the 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards!

The 34-year-old rapper stepped out for the event held at Weylin B. Seymour’s on Monday (November 6) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Her outfit featured a custom silk gown with a ball stud leather harness and snap front shorts. Nicki completed her look with a black and gold handbag and strappy black heels.

She was joined by Teyana Taylor, who stunned in a silky black dress with a plunging neckline, thigh-high boots, and silver hoop earrings.

Also in attendance were British actress Cynthia Erivo, Orange Is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, and TV personality La La Anthony.

Designers Valentino, Alexander Wang, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour were also there to show their support.

FYI: Nicki is wearing Alexander Wang. Teyana is wearing Baja East. Danielle is wearing Chromat. La La is wearing Baja East. Anna is wearing Proenza Schouler.

15+ pictures inside of Nicki Minaj, Teyana Taylor, and more at the event…

