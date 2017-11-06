Kate Bosworth Shows Off Chic Looks While Promoting 'The Long Road Home'

Kate Bosworth nailed two chic looks in one day while promoting The Long Road Home!

The 34-year-old actress was spotted in an elegant red dress as she headed into the Good Morning America studio on Monday (November 6) in New York City.

Later in the day, Kate changed and joined her cast mates for a BUILD Series panel, where she talked about getting the know the real-life woman she portrayed in the film.

“She’s such an amazing woman…I was really lucky. I spoke with her at length before even stepping on set,” Kate said of Gina Denomy.

She explained that Gina even mailed her props to use in the movie and sent encouraging text messages during filming.

“I really felt like she was with me the entire time and I felt like I was doing this for her,” Kate added.