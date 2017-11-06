Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 10:27 pm

Jordan Fisher Nails His 'DWTS' Trio Dance With Corbin Bleu - Watch Now!

Jordan Fisher Nails His 'DWTS' Trio Dance With Corbin Bleu - Watch Now!

Jordan Fisher once again ruled the Dancing With The Stars dance floor!

The 23-year-old former Hamilton actor and his partner Lindsay Arnold earned not one, but two perfect scores during the Quaterfinals on Monday night (November 6) in Los Angeles.

For their trio dance, Jordan and Lindsay teamed up with Corbin Bleu and performed a Salsa to “Que Viva la Vida” by Wisin.

Earlier in the show, Jordan and Lindsay also danced a Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams.

Both dances earned the partners perfect scores from the judges!

Check out their trio dance below…

Click inside to watch Jordan and Lindsay’s other dance…
Photos: ABC, @DancingABC
Posted to: Corbin Bleu, Dancing With the Stars, Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold

