'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Week 8 Recap - See the Scores!

Sia Has Most Epic Response to Invasive Paparazzi Photo Leak

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Hold Hands in Paris!

Steamy 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer Debuts Online - WATCH NOW!

Mon, 06 November 2017 at 11:43 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Milo Ventimiglia Couple Up to Film 'Second Act'

Jennifer Lopez and Milo Ventimiglia had a date night on the set of Second Act!

The co-stars were spotted filming a scene for the upcoming movie on Monday (November 6) in the Bronx, New York.

Jennifer and Milo, who reportedly play an couple in the flick, chatted and had a glass of wine in the scene.

The film tells the story of a big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her life-story, getting the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree.

Second Act is set to hit theaters in 2018.
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 01
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 02
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 03
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 04
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 05
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 06
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 07
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 08
jennifer lopez milo ventimiglia film second act 09

Photos: Instar
